An Giang’s national tourism area to open for free during Via Ba Chua Xu festival

Sam Mountain National Tourism Area in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang will offer no-cost admission to visitors during the 2023 Via Ba Chua Xu festival which is scheduled to take place on June 8-14.

The free admission will start at 0:00 on June 8 to 23:59 on June 14 (on the 21st – 27th of the fourth lunar month), said the Management Board of Sam Mountain National Tourism Area.

The Via Ba Chua Xu festival is the biggest folk festival in the Mekong Delta featuring a series of cultural and sports activities, such as a parade of the deity Ba Chua (known as Lady of the Realm), a washing rite, art performances and more. The event is held annually from the 22nd – 27th of the fourth lunar month. In 2014, the festival was recognized as a national intangible heritage.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism decided to choose the festival to be Vietnam’s nomination in 2024 for UNESCO's recognition as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity.