An Giang to host ceremony celebrating 200-year-old canal

The 200th Anniversary ceremony of Vinh Te Canal in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang is scheduled for November 14 at Vinh Dong Commercial Center in Chau Doc City’s Nui Sam Ward.

A new postage stamp celebrating the 200th anniversary of the completion of the construction of the Vinh Te Canal in An Giang Province (1824-2024) has been released.

According to the People’s Committee of An Giang Province, a series of cultural activities will be organized during the celebration, such as the recognition of Vinh Te canal as "The longest manually dug canal in Vietnam", a seminar on the historical value and vision for the future of Vinh Te canal, folk rituals, cultural and sports events.

The celebration aims to pay tribute to ancestors and founders who contributed greatly to expanding the country's territory and promote images of the land, culture, and people of An Giang Province to visitors across the country, the provincial People’s Committee said.

The construction of the 91-km-long canal connecting the west bank of the Chau Doc River in An Giang to the Giang Thanh River in Kien Giang Province began in 1819 under the leadership of Marquis Thoai Ngoc Hau, whose real name is Nguyen Van Thoai. The canal was completed in 1824 and became an important irrigation work, contributing to the development of economic production and trade and protecting Vietnam’s territorial sovereignty under the Nguyen dynasty.

The canal also plays an important role in the region, bringing water and alluvial soil to agricultural land in An Giang Province and the Long Xuyen Quadrangle region.

By Thanh Nhon - Translated by Kim Khanh