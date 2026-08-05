Major Asian airlines explore flight opportunities at Long Thanh Airport

Several leading Asian airlines have conducted site inspections at Long Thanh International Airport as preparations accelerate for the launch of commercial services.

On August 4, the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) announced that Long Thanh International Airport has recently welcomed inspection teams from several major Asian airlines as they prepare operational plans for future commercial flights.

Most recently, a delegation from All Nippon Airways (ANA) toured the airport's overall development, including Runway 23L and the passenger terminal, to assess its infrastructure, operational readiness and service capacity.

Earlier, on July 20, representatives from Korean Air inspected the passenger terminal and cargo terminal to evaluate the airport's infrastructure in support of plans to launch passenger and cargo services between Incheon International Airport and Long Thanh International Airport.

Long Thanh International Airport is expected to begin commercial operations in 2026.

According to ACV, the corporation has been proactively working with international partners to attract airlines and optimize its route network from the airport's initial phase of operation. The company is promoting the launch of 21 new direct international routes to Long Thanh, focusing on key markets including Taiwan (China), China, India, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, the United States, Thailand and Europe.

By Xuan Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong