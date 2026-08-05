Legislators discuss bill on protection for Vietnamese overseas workers

The draft bill introduces measures to improve governance while safeguarding the rights and lawful interests of Vietnamese citizens working overseas under contract.

Lawmakers are scheduled to listen to proposals and verification reports on five draft laws on Thursday morning as part of the first extraordinary session of the 16th National Assembly.

The bills include the revised Law on Grassroots Mediation, the law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Vietnamese Guest Workers under Contract, the law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Publishing.

The extraordinary session of the 16th National Assembly continues in Hanoi on Wednesday morning. (Photo: VNA)

They also include the law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Architecture, and the law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on the State Bank of Vietnam, the Law on Anti-Money Laundering and the Law on Credit Institutions.

The legislators will then hold group discussions on the draft revised Law on Grassroots Mediation, the draft law on amendments and supplementations to a number of articles of the Law on Publishing, and the draft law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Vietnamese Guest Workers under Contract.

The draft amendments to the Law on Vietnamese Guest Workers under Contract aim to strengthen the legal framework and promote decentralisation, science and technology application, digital transformation and the shift from a pre-approval to a post-approval inspection approach while addressing shortcomings in the current law.

The draft focuses on revising the provisions on State management authority, delegating responsibilities to local administrations, simplifying administrative procedures and business conditions, and replacing approval requirements with notification procedures for certain activities.

It also refines legal definitions and rules on prohibited acts, shortens processing times, expands electronic procedures, and introduces measures to improve governance while safeguarding the rights and lawful interests of Vietnamese citizens working overseas under contract.

In the afternoon, lawmakers will debate in plenary session two draft laws – the law on amendments and supplementations to Article 6 and Appendix IV on the list of conditional business sectors and lines under the Law on Investment, and amendments to the Law on Customs.

The draft law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Customs comprises four articles, including revisions and supplements to 15 provisions to align with the functions, responsibilities and titles under the new state apparatus structure.

The bill also authorises the Ministry of Finance to issue detailed regulations on customs procedures and customs supervision for goods exported and imported through postal and express delivery services.

It further revises Article 58 to require operators of ports and bonded warehouses to destroy environmentally hazardous goods when the owner of the transport vehicle, its operator or an authorised representative cannot be identified, with customs authorities responsible for supervising the destruction process.

VNA