Land recovery starts for Metro Line 1 extension in Dong Nai City

Authorities in Dong Nai City have begun land acquisition for the extension of Ho Chi Minh City's Metro Line 1 to Dong Nai's administrative center and Long Thanh International Airport.

A Metro Line 1 train departs Suoi Tien Station for Ben Thanh Station. Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Trung

On August 4, the People's Committee of Bien Hoa Ward in Dong Nai City issued notices on land acquisition to facilitate compensation, support and resettlement for the extension of Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien) to the Dong Nai City Administrative Center and Long Thanh International Airport.

A total of 24 land acquisition notices were issued to organizations and individuals whose properties fall within the project's boundaries. The affected land parcels range from just over 40 square meters to more than 2,900 square meters.

Along with issuing the notices, the Bien Hoa Ward People's Committee is coordinating with the Dong Nai City Land Development Center and relevant agencies to carry out land acquisition procedures, inventory affected land and attached assets, and guide residents through their rights and obligations during the compensation, support and resettlement process.

The planned metro extension will span approximately 43.5 kilometers and is designed for a maximum operating speed of 120 kilometers per hour.

Planned rail network at Long Thanh International Airport. Photo: Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV)

The 43.5-km extension will include a 7.1-kilometer section from Suoi Tien Station to the Dong Nai City Administrative Center and a 36.4-kilometer section continuing to Long Thanh International Airport.

The project also includes the construction of stations, a depot and supporting infrastructure along the route. It carries an estimated investment of more than VND75 trillion (approximately US$2.8 billion) and is expected to be developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

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By Xuan Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong