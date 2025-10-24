An Giang approves VND9 trillion key component of Phu Quoc urban railway line

The People’s Council of the Mekong Delta province of An Giang has approved the investment plan for the first phase of an urban railway line, spanning nearly 18 kilometers with a total capital of approximately VND9 trillion (US$342 million).

At the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

On October 24, the 10th An Giang Provincial People’s Council, for the 2021–2026 term, convened its fourth special session to deliberate and approve a range of key matters within its authority. Notably, the council approved the investment policy for the first phase of the urban railway project under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, with an estimated total investment of nearly VND9 trillion (US$342 million).

According to the provincial People’s Committee’s submission, the project constitutes a key component of the Phu Quoc urban railway line, aiming to establish a modern and environmentally friendly public transport system. It is designed to meet the travel needs of residents and tourists, while also supporting preparations for the 2027 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Week.

Standing Vice Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the An Giang Provincial People’s Council, Nguyen Thanh Nhan, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The urban railway line will span approximately 17.7 kilometers, featuring 5 to 7 stations and a maintenance depot. Trains will operate with 3 to 5 carriages at a design speed of 70–100 km/h. Construction is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025 and reach completion by the second quarter of 2027, with a maximum contract duration of 40 years from the start of operation.

The project will require around 34 hectares of land, including the areas in Phu Quoc International Airport, the DT.973 and DT.975 routes, APEC Boulevard, and the APEC Convention Center.

The project is expected to be implemented under a Build–Operate–Transfer (BOT) contract, a form of public-private partnership (PPP). State participation is capped at 70 percent of the total investment, equivalent to over VND6.264 trillion, with 70 percent of that coming from the central budget and the remainder contributed by local authorities. Investors will be selected through a “special case” procedure in accordance with applicable laws.

Upon completion, the first phase of the urban railway will connect key transport corridors from Phu Quoc International Airport to APEC Boulevard and the APEC Convention Center, helping to reduce private vehicle traffic, curb road accidents, and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Beyond serving the 2027 APEC Summit, the project is also expected to mark the beginning of a green and smart urban development strategy in Phu Quoc, providing a boost to the local tourism and service sectors while creating new employment opportunities for residents.

Delegates vote to approve resolutions at the session. (Photo: SGGP)

In his closing remarks, Standing Vice Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the An Giang Provincial People’s Council, Nguyen Thanh Nhan, stated that during this session, the People’s Council deliberated on, provided opinions for, and unanimously approved four significant resolutions. These measures are considered highly practical, addressing immediate concerns while also setting long-term development directions for the province.

Nguyen Thanh Nhan highlighted that these resolutions will promote the modernization of transportation infrastructure in a smart and environmentally friendly way, while also establishing a clearer division of responsibilities between the provincial and local governments, following a two-tier local government system.

The Provincial People’s Council chairman urged its committees and members to continue exercising oversight during the implementation of the resolutions, promptly identifying and proposing solutions to practical difficulties, thereby ensuring that the council’s decisions are carried out seriously and effectively.

By Nam Khoi - Translated by Kim Khanh