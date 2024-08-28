ALOV-HCMC reviews mid-year successes, plans for enhanced diaspora support

On the morning of August 28, the Association for Liaison with Overseas Vietnamese in Ho Chi Minh City (ALOV-HCMC) held a conference to review its activities with overseas Vietnamese for the first six months of 2024.

An overview of the meeting

During the first six months of the year, the ALOV-HCMC, in collaboration with the HCMC Committee for Overseas Vietnamese, provided timely updates on the 2024 Land Law, the 2023 Housing Law, and the Real Estate Business Law. They also took part in the second Vietnamese Diaspora Meeting, focusing on “Effective Solutions for Developing Diaspora Data Software in the Digital Age and International Integration.”

The ALOV-HCMC has introduced a 2024 program to connect investment, trade, and promote Vietnamese products, aiming to link overseas Vietnamese businesses with enterprises in HCMC interested in investment opportunities.

Mr. Le Van Thu, Chairman of the ALOV-HCMC, speaks at the meeting.

The ALOV-HCMC also played a crucial role in facilitating trade and exporting Vietnamese goods to global markets, while introducing overseas Vietnamese products and brands for investment opportunities in Vietnam and HCMC.

The HCMC Support Center for Overseas Vietnamese has effectively managed consulting and support activities for overseas Vietnamese, covering cooperation, investment, nationality, residency, and immigration issues.

At the conference, the organizers announced the decision by the Chairman of the ALOV-HCMC to appoint Lawyer Lam Quang Quy, Deputy Head of Khai Quoc Law Office and Member of the ALOV-HCMC’s Executive Committee, as the Director of the HCMC Support Center for Overseas Vietnamese.

Mr. Le Van Thu, Chairman of the ALOV-HCMC, urged the HCMC Support Center for Overseas Vietnamese to strengthen its efforts in connecting with the diaspora and enhancing collaboration to support overseas Vietnamese better.

Lawyer Lam Quang Quy, the new Director of the HCMC Support Center for Overseas Vietnamese, announced that the center will enhance its efforts to promote the Party’s policies, State laws, and legal advice to the diaspora. This includes communicating the latest legal policies affecting overseas Vietnamese in their countries of residence.

The center will also organize visits and provide moral and financial support to overseas Vietnamese facing difficult situations through outreach, legal consultation, and other initiatives to establish the center as a trusted resource for the diaspora.

Chairman of the Association for Liaison with Overseas Vietnamese in Ho Chi Minh City Le Van Thu presents the decision to Mr. Lam Quang Quy.

During the conference, participants discussed how to communicate Vietnam’s policies toward overseas Vietnamese effectively. They also addressed the need for guidance and support for overseas Vietnamese interested in returning to invest and contribute to the country's development.

Mr. Tran Duc Hien, Deputy Head of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese, praised the ALOV-HCMC for its work in the first half of the year.

Mr. Lam Quang Quy, the new Director of the HCMC Support Center for Overseas Vietnamese, speaks at the meeting.

In the coming time, Hien requested that the ALOV-HCMC continue to promote and implement the Party’s policies and state laws, particularly those related to foreign affairs and the Vietnamese diaspora. He stressed the importance of using the ALOV-HCMC’s media channels to provide accurate information about its organization and activities to overseas Vietnamese.

He also emphasized the need for coordination with the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee to engage with liaison boards in districts and Thu Duc City, as these are closest to the diaspora and better understand their needs and concerns.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Thuy Doan