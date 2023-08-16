Agriculture minister answers lawmakers' questions regarding fisheries sector

Lawmakers raised questions about the exploitation, protection, and development of aquatic resources, as well as solutions to having the "yellow card" warning lifted by the European Commission (EC).

Answering the questions, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan stressed that preserving the fish stockpile and maintaining biodiversity in marine areas is the ultimate goal. Even if the "yellow card" is lifted, if sustainability is not ensured, the application of another "yellow card" could be imminent.

According to him, only one violating vessel can prevent the lifting of the "yellow card". Unless Vietnam restructures the fisheries sector, develops aquaculture, and strengthen the protection of aquatic resources, especially in marine protected areas, resources-related disputes and conflicts among fishermen will persist indefinitely, the minister said.

He wished that local authorities would engage in dialogue with fishermen to find ways to support them while improving their seamanship skills and responsibilities. The minister underlined the need to enhance inspections of vessels before departure, tracking equipment, and traceability of products from enterprises.

Hoan said the ministry has come up with plans for the exploitation and protection of aquatic resources, and zoned 11 marine protected areas. He added that the set goal for 2030 is that marine reserves should cover 6 percent of the sea area, but in reality, the ratio is only 0.17 percent.

He called for the involvement of fishermen, those engaged in the fisheries supply chain, and industry associations to better manage the sector.