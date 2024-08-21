Administrative unit re-arrangement must ensure residents' rights: HCMC leader

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen speaks at the conference.

The city Secretary made the request at yesterday’s conference held by the Steering Committee for the reorganization of district and commune-level administrative units in HCMC for the period 2023-2030 (referred to as the Steering Committee).

The meeting was chaired by Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Head of the Steering Committee Nguyen Van Nen. Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le of the HCMC People’s Council cum Deputy Head of the Steering Committee was also attending the event.

In his concluding remarks, Secretary Nguyen Van Nen affirmed that HCMC has thoroughly and urgently implemented the leadership and direction for the reorganization of district and commune-level administrative units for the period 2023-2030 in accordance with the Politburo’s Conclusion 48, the National Assembly Standing Committee’s Resolution 35 and the Government’s Resolution 117.

To continue effective implementation, Secretary Nguyen Van Nen requested relevant agencies to promptly complete the proposal for the reorganization of commune-level administrative units from 2023 to 2030 in the city to submit for approval. He also urged the completion of related documents and proposals, especially support policies for affected officials, civil servants, and non-specialized personnel due to the administrative rearrangment.

He also requested relevant agencies and units to advise on amending and supplementing legal documents related to the reorganization and handling of public assets to ensure the effective arrangement and utilization of surplus public offices and assets.

Inspecting agencies should proactively develop strict supervision programs, listen to public opinions and social feedback to promptly address arising issues, protect the legitimate rights and interests of officials, civil servants, and citizens after the reorganization, and strengthen inspection, urging, and handling of new issues, according to him.

Secretary Nguyen Van Nen emphasized the importance of communication, ideology, and listening to public feedback. According to him, the rearrangement of administrative units should avoid causing inconvenience, and unnecessary disruptions but minimize disturbance on citizens’ daily activities and lives.

At the meeting, Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le stated that the HCMC People’s Committee has done well in communicating about the reorganization of administrative units. She suggested that the HCMC People’s Committee direct the Department of Home Affairs to provide specific guidance to localities on arranging surplus personnel and using surplus offices appropriately to avoid waste in addition to close coordination with the committees of the HCMC People’s Council in advising the HCMC People’s Council on policies for abundant personnel.

According to Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan, after the reorganization of administrative units, it is expected that 728 officials will be abundant. Therefore, the city will arrange a gradual reduction over three years. The HCMC People’s Committee is also developing policies for cases where other positions cannot be arranged or where officials wish to retire.

Recognizing that the reorganization of commune-level administrative units will affect citizens and businesses in the initial phase, Mr. Vo Van Hoan stated that the HCMC People’s Committee will provide specific guidance. “The city does not intend to invite citizens to come all at once to adjust all documents. The general principle for these adjustments is not to charge any related fees, and the city will strive to minimize disruptions and impacts on citizens’ and businesses’ activities as much as possible”, Mr. Vo Van Hoan informed.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan