Activities commemorate 44th death anniversary of President Ton Duc Thang

SGGP

Ton Duc Thang Museum organized a gathering yesterday to commemorate the 44th death anniversary of President Ton Duc Thang (March 30, 1980-2024) to pay tribute to his great contributions to the revolutionary cause of national liberation and building.

Delegates offer incense in memory of President Ton Duc Thang.

On this occasion, the Ton Duc Thang Museum received documents related to President Ton Duc Thang and the Saigon Port in the period of the beginning of the 20th century from the National Archives Center II; received a song dedicated to President Ton Duc Thang, titled “The Eagle's Wings” composed by musician Nguyen Van Hien, former Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Music Association.

The Ton Duc Thang Museum also awarded prizes for an online competition learning about President Ton Duc Thang's life and revolutionary career with over 27,000 participants.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc pays tribute to
President Ton Duc Thang.

On the same day, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc led a delegation laid wreaths and flowers in memory of President Ton Duc Thang.

Many delegations from Ho Chi Minh City, provinces and cities, students and young people also came to the Ton Duc Thang Museum to offer incense and flowers in memory of President Ton Duc Thang.

By Thai Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong

