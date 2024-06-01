Action Month for Children 2024 kicks off

The Action Month for Children 2024 was launched at a ceremony held in Hue city, the central province of Thua Thien - Hue on June 1.

Deputy PM Tran Hong Ha addresses the launch of Action Month for Children 2024 in Hue City on June 1. (Photo: SGGP)

In his remarks, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha, Chairman of the National Committee for Children, said the Party, State, families, and teachers always create the best conditions for children to grow up comprehensively. More and more attention has been paid to improving infrastructure, welfare facilities, social services, health care, and education for children, especially in disadvantaged, ethnic minority, border, and maritime areas.

However, he noted, there remain millions of children with special circumstances or at risk of falling into special circumstances needing assistance. That requires the entire political system from central to local levels as well as each people act strongly, give higher priority, and reserve greater love, attention, and resources for children.

He asked ministries, sectors, and local Party committees and administrations to enhance their sense of responsibility towards the development of children, build a comprehensive national strategy for children’s development, and build a multi-layer and quality system of welfare and social services for children.

In addition, it is also important to ensure children can maximally enjoy their benefits, are not subject to discrimination, and express and have their opinions respected, the official noted, pointing out the need to develop healthy, suitable, and quality cultural, literature, artistic, and educational works for them.

The Deputy PM also voiced his hope that children nationwide will be studious, love their families, sympathize with disadvantaged people, engage in physical activities, and actively access humankind’s treasure of knowledge and culture to become global citizens.

Deputy PM Tran Hong Ha visits the SOS Children’s Village in Hue City on June 1. (Photo: SGGP)

He also called on children to nurture their love for the Fatherland, treasure the value of peace and freedom, and strive to realize their dreams to develop themselves and contribute to national development.

This year’s Action Month for Children, themed “Acting practically, prioritizing resources for children”, aims to assist each commune to build or upgrade one facility for children, and encourage each member of socio-political and social organizations to take practical action for children.

On this occasion, Deputy PM Ha presented gifts to 50 children with special backgrounds and bicycles to 30 others. The Thua Thien-Hue Fund for Children received over VND7 billion (US$275,000) in aid from donors.

Also on June 1, the Deputy PM and Thua Thien-Hue officials attended a ceremony marking the roofing of a multifunctional hall at the Vy Da Primary School. They also visited and presented gifts to children at the SOS Children’s Village in Hue City.

Vietnamplus