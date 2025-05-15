“A Gift of May Presented to Uncle Ho” celebrating his 135th birthday

A special art program titled “A Gift of May Presented to Uncle Ho” was organized on the evening of May 14 at the Hanoi Opera House, marking the 135th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890–2025).

Delegates attend the special art program titled “A Gift of May Presented to Uncle Ho” at the Hanoi Opera House on May 14. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event were Head of the Central Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Trong Nghia and Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh.

The program aims to express profound gratitude and deep respect for President Ho Chi Minh’s immense contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation, contributing to promoting President Ho Chi Minh's ideology, morality, and lifestyle to the public, especially the young generation.

It also aims to promote and educate patriotic tradition and revolutionary ideals while spreading the spirit of studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's ideology, morality, and lifestyle, and encouraging the entire Party, people, and armed forces to strive for a stronger and more prosperous nation.

A singing performance at the program (Photo: SGGP)

The performance consisted of three chapters: "President Ho Chi Minh's Journey to Seek Ways to Liberate the Country", "The Flag for Peace", and "President Ho Chi Minh—the Forever Shining Name".

The event was directed by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, with the participation of Van Hoa (Culture) Newspaper, the Vietnam National Music Song and Dance Theater, and other units.

By Mai An—Translated by Kim Khanh