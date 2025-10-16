9999 gold rings hit VND153 million (US$5,807) per tael

Domestic gold prices continued to rise on the morning of October 16, driven by sharper gains in 9999 gold rings compared to SJC gold bars.

At 9:45 a.m. on October 16, Bao Tin Minh Chau Company listed the price of 9999 gold rings at VND150 million (US$5,693) per tael for buying and VND153 million (US$5,693) per tael for selling, up VND700,000 (US$26.5) in both directions from the previous day.

The selling price of 9999 gold rings at this enterprise is now about VND4.4 million (US$167) per tael higher than SJC gold bars.

Phu Quy Group also raised its prices by VND800,000 (US$30.3) on both sides, to VND145.6 million (US$5,522) per tael for buying and VND148.6 million (US$5,640) per tael for selling, equal to SJC gold bar prices.

Meanwhile, Saigon Jewelry Company (SJC) increased its gold bar prices by VND1.2 million (US$45.5) in both directions from the previous day, quoting VND145.4 million (US$5,514) per tael for buying and VND147.6 million (US$5,598) per tael for selling.

Both SJC and Doji also lifted their SJC gold bar prices by VND700,000 (US$26.5) in both directions, listing VND146.6 million (US$5,640) per tael for buying and VND148.6 million (US$5,640) per tael for selling.

Bao Tin Minh Chau and Phu Quy Group both increased gold prices by VND600,000 (US$22.7) in both directions from the previous day, listing VND146.6 million (US$5,560) per tael for buying and VND148.6 million (US$5,640) per tael for selling.

By Nhung Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong