98 individuals from 12 units chosen for asset, income verification in 2023

The HCMC Inspectorate held a program on May 12 to randomly select individuals who will verify assets and income for the year 2023. Twelve units participated in the draw, and 98 individuals were selected to carry out the verification process.

Specifically, the number of individuals selected to verify assets and income through the random drawing of lots at each agency, organization, and unit is as follows: District 8 People's Committee (18 individuals); District 11 People's Committee (13 individuals); Phu Nhuan District People's Committee (15 individuals); Can Gio District People's Committee (15 individuals); Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism (18 individuals); HCMC Housing Development Fund (one individual); Thu Duc College of Economics and Technology (two individuals); HCMC Traffic Safety Committee (one individual); Food Safety Committee (three individuals); Service Company To Foreign Missions (two individuals); HCMC Urban Drainage Company Limited (six individuals); Saigon Jewelry Company Limited (four individuals).

Vote counting process for the lot-drawing.

Mr. Dang Minh Dat, HCMC's Chief Inspector, praised the lot-drawing program for being conducted transparently and objectively. According to the Chief Inspector, once the list is available, inspection teams will inform relevant agencies and individuals to verify their assets and income for the year 2023 according to regulations.