6th Wallonie Bruxelles Film Festival takes place in HCMC

The 6th Wallonie Bruxelles Film Festival featuring family-themed films is organized in HCMC from November 29 to December 4.

The event held by the Wallonie-Bruxelles delegation to Vietnam presents to movie lovers six pictures, including "Cocktail", "The Line of Life", "Tori and Lokita", "Sweet Lie", and the animated "Yuku and the Flower of the Himalayas".

The film show aims to offer Vietnamese audiences a glimpse of various aspects of Belgian culture, society, and, specifically, the Wallonie–Bruxelles region.

Screenings with Vietnamese and English subtitles take place at DCine Ben Thanh, at 6 Mac Dinh Chi Street, District 1. All screenings start at 7:30 p.m. each day with free admission.

In addition, the audience will have an opportunity to participate in an exchange with André Ceuterick, former Chairman of the Mons International Romantic Film Festival (FIFA Mons) and Chairman of the Ciné-Loisirs Association.

Launched in 2016, FIFA Mons, organized by the Wallonie–Bruxelles delegation to Vietnam, has become an annual cultural event that has attracted cinema lovers.