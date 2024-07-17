Culture/art

40 candidates to compete for 2024 Miss Tourism Vietnam crown

A selected number of 40 candidates will enter the final round of the Miss Tourism Vietnam pageant 2024 which is scheduled to take place in Cam Pha City in the northern province of Quang Ninh on July 20.

40 selected candidates will compete for the 2024 Miss Tourism Vietnam crown.

On the final night, 40 contestants who were selected from the preliminary stages and short-listed round, will compete in categories, including Ao dai (Vietnamese traditional dress), Bikini swimsuit, evening gown, and on-stage question.

The winner of the pageant will receive a cash prize of VND300 million (US$11,742), other valuable gifts, and a crown inlaid with gemstones worth VND5 billion (US$195,798).

The competition aims to honor the beauty of soul, personality, physicality, intelligence, talent, and courage of Vietnamese young women.

During the final round, contestants will join sideline events, including visiting cultural heritage sites and natural landscapes of Quang Ninh Province and offering gifts to 27 policy beneficiary families in the province on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day.

