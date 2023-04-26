Flight attendants transporting drug case: 22 cases filed, 65 charged

Regarding the case of four flight attendants of Vietnam Airlines transporting drugs from France to Tan Son Nhat Airport, Ho Chi Minh City's Investigative Police Agency announced that they had initiated 22 cases and charged 65 defendants.

On the afternoon of April 25, the Investigative Police Agency of HCMC Police announced that they initiated legal proceedings against 22 cases and 65 defendants with crimes related to the case of four flight attendants of Vietnam Airlines transporting drugs from France to Tan Son Nhat Airport on March 16.

These crimes include "illegally trading, transporting, and storing drugs, failing to report criminals, and concealing crimes." In addition, 12 individuals have been administratively handled for violations.

During the investigation, the HCMC Police determined that these four female flight attendants were used by a group of overseas Vietnamese to transport drugs from France to Vietnam. Over a period of 30 days, the HCMC Police, in cooperation with other units, uncovered an additional six shipments of various types of drugs being transported from France to airports in Vietnam.

These shipments shared similar features and methods, where drugs were hidden inside products such as toothpaste and functional foods. Once the drugs arrived in Vietnam, they were delivered to specified locations in HCMC and Binh Duong Province using domestic express delivery services, as instructed by the group leader abroad.

The Director of the HCMC Police Department continues to direct investigative forces and local police to cooperate in investigating and expanding the case to handle it strictly according to legal regulations.