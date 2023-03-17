Three Vietnam Airlines flight attendants arrested for drug transport

Customs forces have just detected and arrested three flight attendants of Vietnam Airlines for the act of transporting ecstasy and drugs from France to Vietnam.

On Thursday afternoon, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) confirmed the information that three flight attendants of Vietnam Airlines on flight VN10 had been arrested for carrying ecstasy and drugs from France to Vietnam.

The case is being investigated and clarified.

The CAAV affirmed that in order to prevent and combat smuggling, commercial fraud and counterfeit goods via air route, the CAAV required relevant units to strengthen checking and monitoring to promptly prevent, detect and strictly handle violated cases.

Specifically, the airlines are required to direct its cabin crew and flight attendants to internally review and regularly control the flight crew on duty in line with legal regulations on preventing and combating smuggling, commercial fraud and counterfeit goods via air-route