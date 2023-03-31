Case of four flight attendants carrying drugs remains under investigation

Regarding the case of the four Vietnam Airlines flight attendants who transport drugs from France to Tan Son Nhat Airport, the police have initiated an investigation and will provide updates on the results.

On March 30, the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City held a press conference on economic and social issues, as well as pandemic prevention and control in the city. Deputy Head of the City's Party Committee's Propaganda and Education Department, Pham Duc Hai, presided over the press conference.

At the conference, reporters expressed concerns that the release of the four flight attendants who had brought over 11 kilograms of drugs from France to Vietnam would set a bad precedent and that future drug smugglers would use the excuse of "not knowing" to deny their actions.

Regarding this issue, Lieutenant Colonel Le Manh Ha, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Police Department's Advisory Unit, stated that drug crimes are subject to extremely severe penalties under the law, with many offenses punishable by death. Therefore, criminals often use sophisticated methods to conceal their crimes.

However, according to Mr. Ha, the essence of the cases does not change regardless of the methods used. The investigation team is responsible for clarifying the nature of the cases, neither letting the criminals get away with it nor allowing any injustice.

"Regarding the case of the four Vietnam Airlines flight attendants who transport drugs from France to Tan Son Nhat Airport, the police have initiated an investigation and will provide updates on the results," Mr. Ha said.