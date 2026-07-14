3.4-magnitude earthquake shakes Quang Ngai Province

A 3.4-magnitude earthquake struck Mang But Commune in Quang Ngai Province on July 14, with its hypocenter located at a depth of approximately 8.2 kilometers.

The epicenter of the earthquake in Mang But Commune

The earthquake posed no disaster risk, but tremors were clearly felt in several areas of Quang Ngai and Da Nang.

According to the Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Center, Institute of Earth Sciences, of the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, the earthquake occurred at 7:17:48 a.m. on July 14. Its epicenter was located at 14.865 degrees north latitude and 108.278 degrees east longitude in Mang But Commune, Quang Ngai Province, with a focal depth of approximately 8.2 kilometers. The earthquake was classified as Level 0, indicating no disaster risk.

The Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Center is continuing to monitor the earthquake.

Chairman of the Mang But Commune People's Committee, Do Thanh Tra, said local authorities immediately gathered information from villages after the tremors were felt. According to preliminary reports, the earthquake caused no casualties or property damage.

The quake was felt across many areas in the lowland and coastal regions of Quang Ngai Province. Tremors were also reported in several communes in the Nam Tra My area and in Da Nang City, about 70 kilometers from the epicenter.

Vice Principal of the Nam Tra My Ethnic Boarding Secondary and High School in Nam Tra My Commune, Ho Minh Vuong, said he clearly felt the tremors at around 8 a.m. on the same day. The shaking lasted only a few seconds but was strong enough to cause the doors of a filing cabinet in his office to swing open.

By Nguyen Trang, Xuan Quynh – Translated by Kim Khanh