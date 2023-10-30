322 students receive Talent Promotion Scholarships

The Ho Chi Minh City Study Promotion Association yesterday organized the Traditional Study Promotion Festival and the Awarding Ceremony of Talent Promotion Scholarships for the 2023-2024 school year.

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue was attending the event.

After 23 years of implementation, the Talent Promotion Scholarship has so far awarded scholarships to 2,712 students.

With the help of the scholarship, 2,189 needy students can graduate from universities by the end of the 2022-2023 school year. In the 2022-2023 school year, 88 students were granted the scholarship for the first time and 244 other students were presented the scholarships for the second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth times.

The total amount of scholarships awarded is more than VND1.6 billion.

Addressing the scholarship award ceremony, Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue highly appreciated the learning and talent promotion activities that have been implemented at all levels; thereby; they have been promoting the nation's tradition of studiousness.

Mr. Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue hoped that scholarships would continue to expand in many localities so that no student would have to drop out of school due to their families’ financial difficulties.

Moreover, he hoped that more individuals and organizations would be mobilized to give money to poor students to create an environment of moral, ideological, and lifestyle education for students, helping the young generation become good, ethical and responsible citizens who will be the city's high-quality human resources.