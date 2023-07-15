23rd Vietnam Film Festival to take place in Da Lat this November

The 23rd Vietnam Film Festival, which spotlights the building of a rich, modern, and humane national film industry, is scheduled for November 21-25 in Da Lat city, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.

Co-organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism and the provincial People's Committee, the biennial event honors films and artists in the industry.

According to the ministry’s Cinematography Department, to be eligible for the festival, works, in the forms of feature films, documentaries, science films, and cartoons, must be in the Vietnamese language and produced by Vietnamese film production establishments or in collaboration with foreign organizations or individuals without copyright disputes

Participating films must not have joined the festival or the National Television Festival before. The department said it accepts applications through September 5.