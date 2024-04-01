Ho Chi Minh City

239 new buses become operational from April 1

The Public Transport Management Center of HCMC has announced that through bidding, it has selected a service provider to operate 16 subsidised bus routes with new 239 vehicles, which commenced operation from April 1.

Illustrative image (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the Saigon Passenger Transport JSC operates five bus routes No. 6, 10, 50, 52, and 91. Meanwhile, Phuong Trang FutaBuslines manages 11 routes No. 29, 57, 99, 141, 68, 102, 16, 41, 61, 73, and 151.

According to the center, these bus routes have completely replaced all old vehicles with new ones equipped with modern amenities such as air conditioning, GPS tracking, security cameras, and ticket vending machines.

Among the new buses, as many as 195 are running on diesel engines, and 44 use clean CNG fuel.

HCMC currently has over 120 active bus routes, with 90 subsidized routes.

