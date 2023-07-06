2,304 civil servants removed to other positions in city's corruption fight

Approximately 2,304 officials, civil servants and public employees were transferred to new positions in the fight against corruption in Ho Chi Minh City.

The municipal People's Committee has just issued a self-assessment report on anti-corruption work in 2022. In its report, the southern largest city announced to transfer of 2,304 officials, civil servants and public employees to different positions. The positions of work change are mainly in the titles of justice - civil status, culture - society, accountant, treasurer, construction, cadastral - real estate, and medical staff.

As a result, 206 inspections have had conclusions throughout the city and inspectors have transferred four cases to investigating agencies for further probe. Of VND1,295 billion (US$54,669,142) involved in corruption cases, VND1,165 billion was recovered through investigation, prosecution, trial and judgment execution.

Defendants in corruption cases must pay back more than VND128 billion to the State, agencies and organizations; plus, they voluntarily surrendered VND14 billion. In addition, the Ho Chi Minh City Civil Judgment Execution Department recovered more than VND8,500 billion.

Through the self-assessment report, the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City proposed the Government Inspectorate soon complete and deploy the national database system on centralized asset and income control. It also recommended to necessarily develop an inter-sectoral coordination regulation between the procedural agencies and the inspection and audit agencies from the time of inspection, audit and the process of receiving information, investigation, and prosecution to ensure thorough asset recovery right from the detection stage of violations.

Along with that, the city petitioned that the State Bank direct banks and credit institutions to quickly provide information for a prompt blockade and assets distraint of defendants contributing to the timely recovery of property appropriated by criminals when receiving the request from government agencies.