2026 Pharmedi Vietnam medical exhibition opens in Ho Chi Minh City

The int'l medical, hospital, and pharmaceutical exhibition, Pharmedi Vietnam 2026, opened on September 22, marking 21 consecutive years as a premier annual trade event for the healthcare, pharmaceutical, and medical equipment sectors in HCMC.

The international medical, hospital and pharmaceutical exhibition, Pharmedi Vietnam 2026, officially opened in Ho Chi Minh City on September 22. (Photo: SGGP)

The international medical, hospital, and pharmaceutical exhibition, Pharmedi Vietnam 2026, officially opened on September 22, marking 21 consecutive years as a premier annual trade event for the healthcare, pharmaceutical, and medical equipment sectors in Ho Chi Minh City.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen emphasized that science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation serve as key drivers for Vietnam’s rapid and sustainable development.

Within the healthcare sector, he noted that leveraging scientific and technological advances is vital to enhancing disease prevention, diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation, and overall health management.

The Ministry of Health is actively pursuing digital integration, artificial intelligence, and big data applications across administrative management and healthcare services. At the same time, the ministry is accelerating administrative reforms to foster a favorable environment for enterprises to invest in R&D and manufacture high-quality medical products and services that align with global standards.

Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Minister Do Xuan Tuyen noted that against this backdrop, Pharmedi Vietnam 2026 serves as a practical platform to introduce cutting-edge technologies, connect researchers, healthcare facilities, and enterprises, and foster cooperation and technology transfer to bring scientific advancements into real-world healthcare delivery.

A key highlight this year is a series of international conferences organized for the first time within the exhibition framework.

Over three days, experts will focus discussions on critical trends shaping the future of healthcare, including Vietnam's medical tourism potential, the silver economy and elderly healthcare models, digital transformation and artificial intelligence in modern medical devices, and hospital management and operations.

Pharmedi Vietnam 2026 runs over three days, from September 22 to 24, 2026, gathering more than 600 brands from over 20 countries and territories. Throughout the three-day event, regional and international experts will convene to address industry growth, investment opportunities, artificial intelligence, hospital management, executive leadership, and strategies for building safer healthcare systems.

Visitors experiencing a fall-risk assessment device at a booth (Photo: SGGP)

The event gathers more than 600 brands. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen visits display booths. (Photo: SGGP)

By Giao Linh – Translated by Kim Khanh