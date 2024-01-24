2024 Nguyen Hue Flower Street to introduce various innovative details

Saigontourist Group yesterday held a press meeting to announce new features on Nguyen Hue Flower Street for the upcoming celebration of the Year of the Wood Dragon.

The perspective of ‘Nhat Dai Thang Long’ (the Greatest Thang Long) dragon mascot on Nguyen Hue Flower Street this year (Photo: the organization board)



According to the organization board, 2024 Nguyen Hue Flower Street is themed ‘Spring of Love – Tet Reunion’. The installation of different mascots and scenes formally began from 7:00 a.m. on January 21 to 12:00 p.m. on February 7, 2024.

The three dragon mascots set at the entrance (intersection between Nguyen Hue Street and Le Loi Street) and the exit (intersection between Nguyen Hue Street and Ton Duc Thang Street) breaks the record with their 100-meter length, created from eco-friendly materials.

For the first time Nguyen Hue Flower Street introduces nine artificial golden trees, crafted for many months by artisans from Mai Vang Rong Viet JSC. With the height ranging from 1m to 3.6m, these trees bring about good wishes for a prosperous year to come via their meaningful names like Mai Dai Phuc (Great Bliss Yellow Apricot Tree), Mai Rong Viet (Vietnamese Dragon Yellow Apricot Tree), Dao Truong Xuan (Immortality Peach Blossoms), Dao Phuoc Loc (Bliss and Fortune Peach Blossoms.)

Visitors to the street can experience the Augmented Reality (AR) technology at the three locations of ‘Luong Long’ (Two Dragons) Entrance, ‘Thuyen Hoa Xuan’ (Spring Flower Boat), and ‘Nhat Dai Thang Long’ (the Greatest Thang Long) Exit.

After the flower show, the three dragon mascots here and the two 30-centimeter long golden trees will be auctioned for charity purposes.

2024 Nguyen Hue Flower Street will open from 7:00 p.m. on February 7 to 9:00 p.m. on February 14, 2024.

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Yen Nhi