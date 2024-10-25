2024 HCMC Book and Digital Transformation Week opens

The HCMC Department of Information and Communications held an opening ceremony for the 2024 HCMC Book and Digital Transformation Week in the city’s Book Street on October 25.

The 2024 HCMC Book and Digital Transformation Week takes place on October 25-31. (Photo: SGGP)

More than 30 activities will be organized during the event with the participation of 24 units, including a highlight event presenting over 3,000 titles of e-books and audiobooks of publishing houses such as the Tre (Youth), Voiz FM, Phuong Nam Book, and Sbooks to readers.

The municipal Department of Information and Communications also created an online exhibition space featuring 498 documents, providing new experiences in introducing the history and development of the Vietnamese publishing industry.

Director of the HCMC Department of Information and Communications Lam Dinh Thang speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Director of the HCMC Department of Information and Communications Lam Dinh Thang said that the process of digital transformation, e-publishing, and technology development are the key issues that are interested in by publishing and distribution houses. The publishing industry in HCMC particularly and the country generally has specific products associated with digital transformation.

At the opening ceremony, the Department of Information and Communications officially announced the designs for the book streets and reading spaces which are parts of the "Building book streets, reading spaces, and promoting a reading culture" project celebrating the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025), including Nguyen Dong Chi Book Street in District 7’s Tan Phu Ward which is scheduled to be put into operation in April 2025, reading spaces in Binh Tan and Cu Chi districts that are expected to open in April and March 2025 respectively.

Delegates attend the opening cermony of the 2024 HCMC Book and Digital Transformation Week. (Photo: SGGP)

The HCMC Department of Information and Communications announces the designs for the book streets and reading spaces in the city.

In addition, the Department of Information and Communications of HCMC has carried out a program to offer 5 million books to libraries of primary, secondary, and high schools, continuing education centers, districts, and Thu Duc City.

The 2024 HCMC Book and Digital Transformation Week will run until October 31.

By Ho Son – Translated by Kim Khanh