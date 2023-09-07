17th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City opens

The 17th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City 2023 (ITE HCMC 2023) officially opened at Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center in HCMC’s District 7 on the morning of September 7.

The expo themed “Connectivity, Growth, Sustainability” which was organized by the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Attending the event were former State President Nguyen Minh Triet, former Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, former Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung along with other central and local leaders and so on.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai said that the ITE HCMC 2023 draws more than 3,500 delegates from 45 provinces and cities nationwide and 42 countries and territories all over the world.

The fair is an expected event with a series of attractive activities dedicated to more than 25,000 visitors, contributing to promoting and stimulating domestic and international tourism sector, thereby being expected to create new solutions for sustainable tourism development and top concerns like digital transformation, human resource restructuring strategies, communication and marketing strategies for tourism destinations; improving competitiveness and quality of tourism services along with current trends in sustainable tourism and hospitality like eco-friendly modes of travel, medical tourism, sports tourism and so on.

This year’s event has been highlighted in the context that Vietnam's tourism industry and localities are strongly performing solutions to execute the Resolution 82 of the Government on key tasks and solutions for accelerating the recovery and effective and sustainable tourism development, especially the new visa policy being in effect from August 15.

As for Ho Chi Minh City, the International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City is expected to bring many opportunities for motivational mechanisms and policies in the development of the tourism industry at the current time when HCMC is focusing on implementing the Resolution 98 of the National Assembly on piloting specific mechanisms and policies for the development of Ho Chi Minh City, emphasized Chairman Phan Van Mai.

Over 17 times of organization, the annual expo is scaled up and improved quality.

ITE HCMC 2023 draws more than 400 international and local tourism brands, comprising tourism associations, tourism research institutes, travel firms, facilities, airlines and transport units and so on.

Additionally, the organizers selected and invited 199 international buyers from 42 countries and territories in the world including Japan, the Republic of Korea, China, Taiwan (China), Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, the US, Germany, the UK, Poland, France, Hungary, Bulgaria, Netherlands, Belgium, Croatia, Romania, Armenia, Austria, Portugal, India, UAE, Turkey, South Africa, the Russian Federation, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia, Kuwait, Qatar that are Vietnam's key and potential inbound tourism markets.

Via ITE HCMC 2023, more than 9,000 B2B trade events connecting buyers and exhibitors are expected to open.

Apart from introducing and promoting new tourism products of Ho Chi Minh City, the organizers also coordinated with Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Ben Tre, Ninh Thuan and Kien Giang provinces to launch tours to survey tourism destinations for international buyers and media.

One of the key tasks of the annual travel expo is to lure international tourists to Vietnam and create a breakthrough for tourism promotion.