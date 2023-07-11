14th AIPA Advisory Group Meeting opens in Phu Quoc

The conference is being chaired and hosted by the National Assembly of Vietnam.

The 14th AIPA Advisory Group Meeting (AIPA Caucus 14) commenced in Phu Quoc City, southern Kien Giang Province, with the theme "Promoting Innovation, Technology Transfer, Application, and Sustainable Development."

In his opening speech, Politburo member and Permanent Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam Tran Thanh Man acknowledged the choice of the conference's discussion topic, emphasising the importance of promoting innovation, technology transfer, application, and development for sustainable growth. This theme reflects AIPA's sense of responsibility and initiatives in addressing regional challenges within the current global context and the unique conditions of each country.

During the 43rd AIPA General Assembly, several significant resolutions were adopted, providing practical solutions to contribute to ASEAN's shared goals. This conference presents an opportunity to review the implementation of those resolutions, ensuring their effective execution in line with the corresponding legal frameworks, Man said.

After 46 years of establishment and growth, and as the ASEAN community enters its 8th year of development, AIPA has made remarkable progress in multiple domains, solidifying its pivotal role within the regional organization.

AIPA has contributed to the peace, stability, and security of the region, fostering a dynamic and highly integrated economy, as well as an inclusive, people-oriented, and people-centered community. Moreover, AIPA has become a trusted partner for countries and organisations within the region and beyond.

Man proposed that AIPA members engage in candid and open exchanges, sharing their practical experiences on topics of common interest within AIPA/ASEAN and related conference themes. These discussions would contribute to the Conference Report, which would be submitted to the General Assembly of AIPA-44.

During this event, the National Assembly of Vietnam wants to showcase the country, its people, culture, and socio-economic achievements to international friends. It sought to strengthen and promote relations with parliamentarians from AIPA member countries, demonstrating their proactive spirit and willingness to cooperate for the stability, sustainable development, and prosperity of the ASEAN Community and the region.

The hosting of the 14th AIPA Advisory Group Meeting by the National Assembly of Vietnam reflects the practical implementation of the Party and State's foreign policy, which aims to promote and elevate multilateral external relations until 2030.

This initiative also serves to enhance the role and position of the National Assembly of Vietnam in regional and international inter-parliamentary cooperation mechanisms, particularly AIPA. Through these efforts, the National Assembly of Vietnam reaffirms its active, responsible, and proactive participation within AIPA.

During the conference, the Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and head of the Kien Giang Province's NA delegation highlighted the province's favorable natural conditions and potential for agro-forestry-fishery and economic development, including the marine economy, construction material production industry, processing industry, and trade, service, and tourism sectors.