13th Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Congress begins first working day

The 13th National Congress of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, term 2026–2031, officially opened its first working session in Hanoi on June 24.

The congress gathers nearly 800 delegates representing over 21.6 million members of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and Vietnamese youth both domestically and internationally. It serves not only as a review of the past term but also as a key milestone to define the vision, goals, and tasks for the Union in the new development stage.

The congress aims to further promote the pioneering role of youth toward major national milestones, including the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (1930–2030) and the 100th anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (1931–2031).

Prior to the first working session, the delegation led by Mr. Bui Quang Huy, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh, laid a wreath and offered incense at the monument to fallen heroes on Bac Son Street.

On behalf of Vietnamese youth nationwide, Mr. Pham Quang Thang, Secretary of the Youth Union of the Saigon High-Tech Agricultural Park Management Board in Ho Chi Minh City, delivered a report to President Ho Chi Minh, affirming the youth’s commitment to volunteering, creativity, and readiness to undertake difficult tasks in remote, border, and island areas, contributing to community development and national well-being.

Mr. Pham Quang Thang, Secretary of the Youth Union of the Saigon High-Tech Agricultural Park Management Board in Ho Chi Minh City on behalf of the country’s youth, reports achievements in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh. Photo: SGGP/ Quang Phuc

At the ceremony, Major General Pham Van Hieu, Political Commissar of the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum Command, presented Ho Chi Minh badges to members of the Central Youth Union Secretariat.

Major General Pham Van Hieu presents Ho Chi Minh badges to members of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Youth Union. Photo: SGGP/ Quang Phuc

Following the tribute ceremony, the congress entered its first working session, including the election of the Presidium, Secretariat and Credentials Committee; approval of the agenda and working regulations; verification of delegates; presentation of political reports, review reports of the 12th Central Committee, and amendments to the Youth Union Charter.

In the afternoon, the congress will elect the 13th Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and hold its first meeting of the newly elected committee.

>>>Below are photos showed that delegates attending the congress pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the Mausoleum. Photo: SGGP/ Quang Phuc

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong