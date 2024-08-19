12 North-South expressway projects expected to be completed in 2025

Among these, five projects in the section from Bai Vot to Cam Lo are expected to be completed by April 30; four projects in the section from Hoai Nhon to Nha Trang are scheduled to be completed by September 30; and two projects in the Quang Ngai to Hoai Nhon section and the Can Tho to Ca Mau section strive to be completed in 2025.

The mass-inaugurated expressways must be associated with all component projects according to the design, including the main expressway, approach roads, intelligent traffic systems, weigh stations, ETC toll collection systems, rest stops.

Minister Nguyen Van Thang also requested that the directors of the project management boards are responsible for project progress and quality inspection to provide timely warnings and corrections.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong