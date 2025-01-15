Ho Chi Minh City

100-year-old resident receives congratulatory card from President of Vietnam

SGGPO

With a vibrant red traditional Vietnamese dress, Truong Thi Dau, a resident of Ward 8 joyfully conversed with Head of the Inspection Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Kim Yen.

N.jpg
Head of the Inspection Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Kim Yen and delegates visit and extend Tet greetings to 100-year-old resident Truong Thi Dau. (Photo: SGGP/ Van Minh)

This year, as she has just celebrated her 100th birthday, she was also honored to receive a birthday congratulatory card from the President of Vietnam and longevity wishes from the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

On January 15, a delegation from the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City led by Ms. Tran Kim Yen, Head of the Inspection Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, visited and presented gifts to policy-beneficiary families, the elderly and individuals in difficult circumstances in District 5.

During a warm and heartfelt conversation, the leaders of HCMC and District 5 extended their best wishes for health and longevity to the 100-year-old resident.

k.jpg
Head of the Inspection Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Kim Yen presents Tet gifts to wounded soldier Dang Quoc Vinh, a resident of Ward 10. (Photo: SGGP/ Van Minh)
N2.jpg
Head of the Inspection Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Kim Yen presents Tet gifts to Ly Quoc Dieu, a resident of Ward 7. (Photo: SGGP/ Van Minh)

The delegation also visited and presented Tet gifts to wounded soldier Dang Quoc Vinh, a resident of Ward 10; and Ly Quoc Dieu, born in 1963, residing in Ward 7, who has risen above the near-poverty threshold of the city.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

congratulatory card from President of Vietnam a resident of Ward 7 Tet gifts 100-year-old resident

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn