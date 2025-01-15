100-year-old resident receives congratulatory card from President of Vietnam

This year, as she has just celebrated her 100th birthday, she was also honored to receive a birthday congratulatory card from the President of Vietnam and longevity wishes from the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.
On January 15, a delegation from the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City led by Ms. Tran Kim Yen, Head of the Inspection Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, visited and presented gifts to policy-beneficiary families, the elderly and individuals in difficult circumstances in District 5.
During a warm and heartfelt conversation, the leaders of HCMC and District 5 extended their best wishes for health and longevity to the 100-year-old resident.
The delegation also visited and presented Tet gifts to wounded soldier Dang Quoc Vinh, a resident of Ward 10; and Ly Quoc Dieu, born in 1963, residing in Ward 7, who has risen above the near-poverty threshold of the city.