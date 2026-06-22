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Vietnam, Laos conduct bilateral border patrol

SGGP

A joint patrol along the Vietnam-Laos border section under the management of the two countries’ competent units was conducted on June 21.

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Vietnam and Laos conduct bilateral border patrol. (Photo: SGGP)

The patrol was carried out by the Border Guard Station of the Hong Van Border Gate under the Border Guard Command of Hue City, in coordination with Company 514 for Border Protection under the Salavan Provincial Military Command of Laos.

The joint patrol forces conducted field inspections through national boundary markers No. 644, 644/1, 645, and 645/1. The inspection showed that the border line system, national boundary markers, and marker posts remained intact and had not been displaced. No violations of the Border Delimitation Treaty between Vietnam and Laos were detected.

The political security situation and social order and safety in the border area remained stable, while national sovereignty and border security continued to be firmly maintained.

At the conclusion of the patrol, the two sides exchanged information, reviewed the results of their coordination efforts in the past period, and signed the joint patrol minutes. They also agreed on the schedule and contents for the next patrol. The activity contributed to maintaining a close coordination mechanism and improving the effectiveness of managing and safeguarding territorial sovereignty and national border security.

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Signing of the bilateral patrol minutes (Photo: SGGP)
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Border Guard Station of the Hong Van Border Gate offers gfts to Company 514 for Border Protection under the Salavan Provincial Military Command of Laos. (Photo: SGGP)
By Vo Tien, Van Thang - Translated by Kim Khanh

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Vietnam Laos bilateral border patrol Border Guard Station of the Hong Van Border Gate Border Delimitation Treaty between Vietnam and Laos

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