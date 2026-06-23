Forest fires contained in Nghe An after two days of firefighting efforts

After nearly two days of intensive firefighting efforts, forest fires that broke out in Thien Nhan and Van An communes in Nghe An Province have been brought under control.

After extensive firefighting efforts, the blaze was brought under control and fully extinguished.

According to local authorities, the blaze in Thien Nhan Commune was fully contained and extinguished at around 3 a.m. on June 23 following round-the-clock operations involving local officials, emergency responders, and residents. Cleanup efforts are now underway as crews remove remaining debris and hotspots to eliminate any lingering fire risks. Authorities have also established monitoring posts and are maintaining strict surveillance to prevent reignition.

After extensive firefighting efforts, the blaze was brought under control and fully extinguished.

Preliminary assessments indicate that more than 10 hectares of forest were damaged in Thien Nhan.

After extensive firefighting efforts, the blaze was brought under control and fully extinguished.

Meanwhile, Mr. Vuong Hong Thai, Chairman of the Van An Commune People's Committee, said the fire in his locality was largely extinguished by nearly 4 a.m. the same day. Firefighting teams continue to patrol the area and monitor conditions closely to guard against any potential flare-ups. Initial estimates show that more than 4 hectares of forest land were affected.

The fires first erupted at approximately 2 p.m. on June 21 in forested and forestry-designated land within Compartments 2 and 3 of Sub-zone 1019A in Thien Nhan Commune. The flames subsequently spread to Compartment 7 of Sub-zone 1018 in Van An Commune.

After extensive firefighting efforts, the blaze was brought under control and fully extinguished.

Immediately after receiving reports of the incident, hundreds of personnel were mobilized, including local authorities, military units, police officers, forest rangers, militia forces, forest management agencies, social organizations, and residents. Firefighting teams were rapidly deployed to the scene to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to surrounding areas.

The operation faced significant challenges due to steep mountainous terrain, dense vegetation, and severe weather conditions. Prolonged heatwaves, soaring temperatures, and strong southwesterly foehn winds created highly favorable conditions for the fire to spread and complicated suppression efforts.

The cause of the forest fire and the extent of the damage are currently under investigation.

Despite these obstacles, firefighting forces divided into multiple teams to approach the fire from different directions. In addition to directly combating the flames, crews worked continuously to establish firebreaks to prevent the blaze from advancing into adjacent forest areas.

Authorities continue to maintain personnel at the affected sites to monitor conditions, extinguish any remaining hotspots, and ensure the fires are fully eliminated.

The cause of the fires and the extent of the damage remain under investigation.

By Duong Quang – Translated by Thuy Doan