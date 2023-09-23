Workshop on art of To he to take place at HCMC Book Street

A workshop on the traditional craft of To he (toy figurines) will take place at Ho Chi Minh City Book Street in District 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on September 23 and September 24.

Accordingly, Saigon Books hosted the workshop on the traditional toy for children in Vietnam which is made from glutinous rice powder.

Through the event, the organizer expects to create an interesting playground for children on the occasion of the Mid-Autumn Festival, thereby preserving and promoting folk cultural values.

Participating in the two-day workshop, children will be instructed the way how to make rabbit-shaped toy figurines. After finishing, the children can bring their products home to show off to their relatives.

Additionally, the organizer will also organize an online contest capturing memorable photos with family, friends, beloved people or pets. The contest is set to be public on the personal timeline of Facebook and contains the same hashtag #saigonbooks #kyuctettrongtrang.

The contest will last until the end of this month. Each prize comprises gift and books published by Saigon Books.