Workshop discusses fairness, transparency of Vietnam's stock market

The State Securities Commission of Vietnam and the Japan International Cooperation Agency today co-organised a workshop to end a four-year project on capacity building for the improvement of the Vietnamese stock market’s fairness and transparency.

SSC Vice Chairman Pham Hong Son said the project has met an urgent need to improve the capacity of the commission and the Vietnam stock sector in the management, supervision and operation of the market.

He noted that with the support and cooperation from JICA, the SSC has basically met the set targets, hence improving the fairness, transparency, and protection of investors against market fluctuations.

The number of newly opened investor accounts doubled, while foreign investors net bought strongly in the year-end months, reflecting the growing attraction of Vietnam's stock market at home and abroad, said Son.

The official said the outcomes have contributed to the realisation of the Government’s stock market strategy development for 2011-2020 and other socio-economic growth plans.

Chief Representative of the JICA Vietnam Office Shimizu Akira said JICA has implemented the technical assistance project based on the proposal of the Government of Vietnam. He assessed that the country’s stock market has experienced a strong growth after Vietnam opened its door, with its capitalisation value exceeding US$180 billion by the end of 2020.

The interest of foreign investors, including those from Japan, in Vietnam is also increasing, Shimizu stressed.The SSC, with support from JICA, is about to embark on a new capacity building project to promote the efficiency of the market in April.