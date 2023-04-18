WIFI comes to communal house of ethnic people

Thanks to the installation of both electricity and WIFI wires, the ethnic people in Tu Mo Rong District of Kon Tum Province now have more conditions for socio-economic growth and living standard improvement.



Tu Mo Rong District used to be a revolutionary base and is the residence of many poor households, most of whom are Xo Dang ethnic people (accounting for 95 percent). Since the end of last year, 11 communes of the district have been able to enjoy electricity, while WIFI has been offered free of charge at communal houses to serve economic growth as well as daily activities of local inhabitants.

A visit to Dak Po Rong Hamlet in Dak To Ran Commune (Tu Mo Rong District) reveals newly installed poles of solar panels along both sides of the roads. At night, streetlights brightly shine on the area for safe travelling. Hamlet member Y Duan happily shared that thanks to these streetlights, it is more convenient for farmers to transport their produce, and thefts have reduced significantly.

Chairman Hoang Xuan Thang of Dak To Ran Commune People’s Committee informed that there are now 225 electricity poles here to light both inter- and intra-hamlet roads plus communal houses, bringing along great joy to the community.

Chairman Vo Trung Manh of Tu Mo Rong District People’s Committee added that to finish this streetlight installation project, 11 communes were assigned to be the investors of the total amount of VND5.5 billion (US$234,000) each. The solar energy technology has been chosen. When in operation, the facilities have improved the living standards of local people, offered new chances for night tourism activities as visitors can comfortably experience Xo Dang culture now.

Thanks to WIFI coverage, community members now come to communal houses to access the Internet via their smart phones to update their knowledge, especially in the field of medical plant caretaking. A Ken from Mo Panh 1 Hamlet shared that the 3G signal is not so strong here, so WIFI has become a more attractive option for Internet access to timely update new policies of the Government as well as learn professional knowledge in order to boost the economic status of his family.

Director of the Center for Culture – Sports – Tourism – Communications of Tu Mo Rong District Nguyen Ba Thanh stated that the Information and Communications Ministry has cooperated with local authorities to set up WIFI facilities in 60 sites around villages. It is expected that more stable Internet connections will help local people to approach knowledge and update state policies more conveniently.

In the near future, the Center is going to work with related units to improve the transmission system in order to expand WIFI coverage.