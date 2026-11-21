The two leaders walked along the red carpet to the ceremonial podium as military bands performed the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Vietnam.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev review the Guard of Honour of the Vietnam People's Army. (Photo: SGGP)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse hosted an official welcome ceremony for Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his spouse at the National Assembly House in Hanoi on the morning of November 21.

The ceremony was attended by Politburo members, including Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Head of its Commission for Policy and Strategy; General Phan Van Giang, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence; General Luong Tam Quang, Minister of Public Security; and Le Hoai Trung, Minister of Foreign Affairs, along with other senior Party and State officials.

A motorcade escorting President Aliyev and his spouse arrived at the National Assembly House, where children from Hanoi welcomed them with the flags of both countries.

The two leaders then walked along the red carpet to the ceremonial podium as military bands performed the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Vietnam. They reviewed the Guard of Honour of the Vietnam People's Army and introduced members of their respective high-level delegations.

Following the welcome ceremony, the two leaders held talks.

Vietnam and Azerbaijan share a longstanding traditional friendship, built and nurtured by generations of leaders and people from both countries. Throughout their development, Azerbaijan has consistently extended its support to Vietnam, while Vietnam has likewise attached great importance to its ties of friendship and cooperation with Azerbaijan.

A significant milestone was reached in 2025, when the two countries officially elevated their relationship to a Strategic Partnership, ushering in a new chapter in bilateral relations.Since then, cooperation across various fields has made notable progress. Economic, trade and investment ties have become increasingly substantive, with businesses from both countries undertaking concrete projects in each other's markets.

Defence and security cooperation has also been strengthened, particularly in defence industry, research and development, production and trade. Meanwhile, collaboration in oil and gas, energy, transport and logistics has been stepped up, alongside new advances in cultural cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

President Aliyev's visit to Vietnam carries particular significance, providing an important opportunity for the senior leaders of both countries to further consolidate political trust and hold comprehensive discussions on strategic directions for bilateral relations.

It is also expected to identify concrete measures to effectively implement the Strategic Partnership framework, generate fresh momentum and expand cooperation across all areas, from politics, diplomacy, economy, trade, investment to energy, education, science and technology, and people-to-people exchanges.

VNA