To Lam

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee

President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam

In an article entitled "One Ocean, One Future" penned ahead of the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen, China, Party General Secretary and President To Lam highlights the importance of regional cooperation, economic integration.

"One Ocean, One Future"

The Pacific Ocean connects coastlines, economies, and diverse cultures. It is a shared living space, an interaction place and a development space for APEC member economies and countries across the region. Sharing one ocean and one future, we have a common responsibility to preserve the Pacific as an ocean of peace, solidarity, cooperation and development, where all parties respect one another, abide by international law, jointly protect the marine environment and expand opportunities for mutual benefit.

APEC: A journey of cooperation and development

Nearly four decades ago, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum was founded on a belief in the power of openness and cooperation. From its 12 founding members in 1989 to today's 21 member economies, APEC has played an important role in turning the region into one of the world's most dynamic centers of growth.

APEC's vitality lies in its approach to cooperation, which respects diversity, promotes dialogue on an equal footing, builds consensus, and acts on a voluntary basis. The development of each member is linked to the prosperity of all, and the success of one member can engender opportunities for others.

Today, technological breakthroughs are unlocking new opportunities, while trade barriers, the risk of economic fragmentation and development gaps pose numerous challenges. Economies need to become more seamlessly connected, trade and investment need to be facilitated, and supply chains need to be stable and resilient. Connectivity also encompasses knowledge exchange, cooperation among businesses and people-to-people exchanges. Above all, the fruits of growth must be translated into better lives for the people.

This is also the spirit of the Putrajaya Vision 2040, which aspires to an open, dynamic, resilient, and peaceful Asia-Pacific community. Realising this vision requires the joint efforts of all members to strengthen the rules-based multilateral trading system, with the World Trade Organization (WTO) at its center.

APEC China 2026: Giving fresh impetus to regional cooperation

China joined APEC in 1991 and has left its mark by hosting APEC on several occasions. From the Shanghai Accord in 2001 to the Beijing Roadmap for APEC's Contribution to the Realization of the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific (FTAAP) and the APEC Connectivity Blueprint, both adopted in 2014, the APEC meetings hosted by China have made positive contributions to regional integration. Vietnam highly values China's achievements in reform, opening-up, and innovation.

APEC China 2026, under the theme “Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together” and guided by three priorities of Openness, Innovation and Cooperation, has practical significance. Its agenda, covering economic integration, connectivity, the digital economy and artificial intelligence (AI), will not only strengthen the foundations for cooperation but also open up new avenues for development.

Shenzhen, where APEC Economic Leaders will meet, holds special significance. The city's development journey demonstrates the power of reform, opening-up, innovation and connectivity with the world – values the region should continue to promote.

Sharing aspirations for development, shaping the future together

To Lam, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. Photo: SGGP

Vietnam and China are close neighbors, linked by contiguous mountains and rivers and bound by a long-standing tradition of friendship. The two Parties and countries have agreed to continue deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and promote the building of a Vietnam–China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, with each viewing the other's development as an opportunity for itself and working towards balanced and sustainable economic and trade relations.

The two countries have ample room for cooperation in infrastructure connectivity, logistics, science and technology, human resource development and people-to-people exchanges. These efforts will deliver tangible benefits to the peoples of both countries while contributing to regional connectivity.

Since joining APEC in 1998, Vietnam has consistently supported trade and investment liberalisation and open regionalism. Vietnam has contributed by adopting the Hanoi Action Plan in 2006 to implement the Busan Roadmap towards the Bogor Goals, promoting the development of a post-2020 vision and establishing the APEC Vision Group in Da Nang in 2017.

With its aspiration to become a developed, high-income country by 2045, Vietnam regards science and technology, innovation and digital transformation as important drivers of development. Vietnam remains steadfast in pursuing an independent, self-reliant and resilient foreign policy of multilateralisation and diversification, proactively and actively pursuing international integration and making responsible contributions to peace, cooperation and development.

Building on the cooperation orientations established by APEC, we need to continue facilitating trade and investment, strengthening connectivity and supply chain resilience, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises in accessing technology and undertaking digital transformation, cooperating in human resource development, and promoting green and sustainable growth. These efforts should expand opportunities for people and businesses to participate in, contribute to and benefit from the region's development.

I am confident that the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen, under the chairmanship of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President Xi Jinping, will be a great success, strengthening consensus and delivering practical outcomes in cooperation.

Vietnam supports and actively coordinates with China to ensure a successful APEC 2026, and we are looking forward to building on its achievements as Vietnam hosts APEC in 2027. Close coordination and mutual support between our two countries will help sustain continuity and provide fresh impetus for regional cooperation.

Sharing one ocean and a common aspiration for a better future, Vietnam stands ready to work with China and APEC member economies to safeguard peace, strengthen connectivity and expand development opportunities to build a prosperous and sustainable Asia-Pacific for generations to come.

VNA