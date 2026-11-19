President Lee Jae Myung affirmed that the RoK supports and is ready to coordinate closely with Vietnam to ensure the success of APEC Year 2027.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam (center) meets with President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung in Shenzhen, China, on November 18, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam held a meeting with President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Lee Jae Myung in Shenzhen, China, on November 18 evening.

Their meeting took place on the sidelines of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2026.

General Secretary and President To Lam expressed his pleasure at meeting President Lee again, affirming that the State and people of Vietnam always attach great importance to and stand ready to engage in substantive, effective, and comprehensive cooperation with the RoK across all spheres.

He spoke highly of the RoK’s role within APEC and called on it to support Vietnam in successfully hosting APEC Year 2027. He also extended an invitation to the Korean President to visit Vietnam and attend the APEC Economic Leaders' Week 2027 in Phu Quoc.

For his part, President Lee sincerely thanked the Vietnamese leader for his special attention to advancing bilateral ties, particularly in facilitating operations of Korean businesses investing in Vietnam and resolving outstanding issues, which have helped foster bilateral economic, trade, and investment ties.

He affirmed that the RoK supports and is ready to coordinate closely with Vietnam to ensure the success of APEC Year 2027.

Emphasising that Vietnam is one of the RoK’s most important partners, President Lee expressed the readiness to work alongside General Secretary and President To Lam and other high-ranking Vietnamese leaders to further nurture the Vietnam–RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership toward greater prosperity in the new era of development.

The two leaders also agreed to step up substantive collaboration in the economy, trade, investment, science – technology, culture and people-to-people exchanges, while realising the commitments and agreements reached in the recent past.

VNA