The prestigious award recognizes the persistent contributions, dedication, and professional competence of military personnel operating in the harsh, multinational environment of Central Africa.

The UN medal ceremony takes place solemnly at the Mission

According to the Ministry of National Defense, on November 18, in Bangui, the capital of the Central African Republic (CAR), the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) held a medal parade to honor officers for their service during their deployment. Among the recipients were two female officers of the Vietnam People’s Army deployed as individual military officers, including Lieutenant Colonel Dang Thu Ha and First Lieutenant Nguyen Thi Ngoc Tram.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ebrima Ceessay, Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Security, emphasized that their efforts embody the highest ideals of United Nations peacekeeping. Through their operations, the peacekeepers have contributed to protecting civilians, strengthening security, and maintaining freedom of movement along strategic routes.

Ebrima Ceessay, Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Security, speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Serving as a Military Public Information Officer (MPIO) and Strategic Communications and Public Information (SCPI) officer at the Mission Force Headquarters, Lieutenant Colonel Dang Thu Ha drew on her extensive experience as a seasoned Vietnam People’s Army journalist. She was tasked with closely covering key activities of the Mission’s leadership and joining numerous multi-day field patrols across complex terrains to vividly report on the peacekeeping mission, counter misinformation, and promote the humanitarian image and civilian-protection mandate of UN peacekeepers.

Major General Maychel Asmi, Deputy Force Commander (DFC), presents the United Nations Medal to Lieutenant Colonel Dang Thu Ha. (Photo: SGGP)

Meanwhile, at the Joint Task Force Bangui (JTFB), First Lieutenant Nguyen Thi Ngoc Tram demonstrated the resilience and capability of Vietnam’s young generation of officers.

In her role as Chief of Training (Chief G7 of JTFB), First Lieutenant Nguyen Thi Ngoc Tram directly developed standard operating procedures to standardize staff officer training, meeting the Mission’s combat readiness inspection requirements. She was also entrusted with concurrently serving as Acting Deputy Chief of Staff of JTFB, directly conducting daily operational briefings.

Major General Maychel Asmi, Deputy Force Commander (DFC), presents the United Nations Medal to First Lieutenant Nguyen Thi Ngoc Tram. (Photo: SGGP)

By Tran Binh, Khanh Ha – Translated by Kim Khanh