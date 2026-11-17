Vietnam stands ready to work with other member countries to build an increasingly strong Mekong-Republic of Korea (RoK) partnership that delivers tangible benefits to their people, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung affirmed on November 16.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (far, right) and other delegation heads from countries of the Mekong-RoK cooperation mechanism. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam stands ready to work with other member countries to build an increasingly strong Mekong-Republic of Korea (RoK) partnership that delivers tangible benefits to their people, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung affirmed on November 16.

PM Le Minh Hung made the affirmation while attending the third Mekong-RoK Summit in Manila, the Philippines, as part of the 49th ASEAN Summit and related summits. The event was co-chaired by the Thai PM and the RoK President, with the participation of the PMs of Laos and Cambodia and Myanmar’s representative.

The Vietnamese leader stressed that Mekong-RoK cooperation should help strengthen member countries’ resilience and generate new drivers of growth. He proposed three priorities, namely accelerating digital transformation and innovation, particularly the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in climate change adaptation, water resource management and smart agriculture; promoting cultural and creative industries; and renewing approaches to resource mobilisation and implementing cross-border cooperation programs with tangible results.

Held to mark the 15th anniversary of the cooperation mechanism, the summit was particularly significant as it also marked the resumption of leaders’ meetings after a six-year hiatus. It reflected the countries’ determination to inject fresh momentum into the partnership in a new development phase.

The leaders agreed that Mekong-RoK cooperation has brought about practical benefits to people and businesses. Mekong countries appreciated the RoK’s contributions to the Mekong-RoK Cooperation Fund, which has supported nearly US$40 million for projects in environmental improvement, polluted water treatment, smart agriculture, the circular economy and capacity building.

They agreed to develop the Mekong-RoK Action Plan for 2027-2031, prioritising innovation, digital transformation, emerging technologies, economic connectivity, supply chain enhancement, and human resources development. They also pledged to strengthen cooperation in water resource management, climate change response, disaster risk reduction and cybercrime prevention.

They also consented to enhance the role of the Mekong-RoK Cooperation Fund, and encourage greater contributions from academics and the business community.

The summit welcomed Cambodia as co-chair of Mekong-RoK cooperation in 2027.

Established in 2011, the Mekong-RoK cooperation mechanism comprises six members: Cambodia, the RoK, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.

VNA