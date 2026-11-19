In his remarks, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam shared the country’s vision and proposals for advancing APEC cooperation in a new era.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (fourth from left, first row), and leaders of APEC member economies pose for a group photo at the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen, China, on November 19. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam proposed three major orientations for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) to further promote its role amid profound changes in the global and regional landscape at the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen, China, on November 19.

General Secretary and President To Lam led a high-level Vietnamese delegation to the meeting, which was chaired by General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President Xi Jinping.

In his remarks, the top Vietnamese leader shared the country’s vision and proposals for advancing APEC cooperation in a new era. He noted that the Asia-Pacific is undergoing epoch-making transformations with both major opportunities and challenges and stressed the urgent need to strengthen cooperation and connectivity among member economies to capitalize on opportunities and address shared challenges.

He affirmed that, emerging after a prolonged period of global division and conflict, APEC has become a symbol of efforts to heal divisions, build connections, and promote dialogue and cooperation for shared prosperity. Building on the principles of open regionalism, pioneering initiatives, a forward-looking development vision, and the strong commitment of its 21 member economies, APEC has made significant contributions to the region’s remarkable development.

Outlining the three major orientations for APEC, General Secretary and President To Lam said that first, APEC should take the lead in promoting an open trade and investment environment to create fresh momentum for economic integration and connectivity; ensuring smooth, stable, and sustainable trade flows; maintaining the seamless operation of strategic supply chains; and strengthening the resilience, adaptability, and self-reliance of individual economies and the region as a whole.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen, China, on November 19. (Photo: VNA)

Second, APEC should open up new development spaces and create fresh growth drivers. It should serve as an incubator for ideas and an optimal testing ground for next-generation institutional frameworks and growth models driven by technology and innovation. It should also promote emerging economic models, including the digital, silver, care, low-altitude, and 24/7 economies, to tap the region’s full growth potential.

Third, APEC should promote dialogue and cooperation to build trust and maintain stability for development. The forum should serve as an open, constructive channel for strategic dialogue and a bridge for parties to resolve differences, ease tensions, and seek practical solutions. Efforts to build consensus should be grounded in fairness, equality, mutually beneficial cooperation, and respecting one another’s legitimate interests.

Leaders of APEC member economies highly valued General Secretary and President To Lam’s remarks, particularly his proposed orientations for cooperation in the new period.

Under the theme “Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together," the meeting discussed major trends in the global and regional economies, opportunities and challenges facing growth, trade and investment, and orientations for APEC cooperation in the coming period.

The leaders reaffirmed their strong commitment to building an open, dynamic, resilient, and peaceful Asia-Pacific community for the prosperity of all people and future generations.

They agreed to continue efforts towards the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific (FTAAP), strengthen connectivity, facilitate trade, and enhance supply chain resilience. The meeting also highlighted the need to promote innovation- and productivity-driven growth, harness the potential of digital transformation and artificial intelligence (AI), and develop human resources and support small- and medium-sized enterprises. Cooperation in addressing common challenges, ensuring energy and food security, and maintaining macroeconomic stability was also emphasized, with a view to delivering tangible benefits to people and businesses.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the leaders adopted a Leaders’ Declaration and three accompanying documents. They praised the outcomes of APEC Year 2026 and expressed support and expectations for Vietnam’s hosting of APEC Year 2027, voicing confidence that it will generate fresh momentum for cooperation and contribute to peace, stability, and shared prosperity across the Asia-Pacific region.

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