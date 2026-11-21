Vietnam is one of Azerbaijan’s important partners in Southeast Asia, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said, expressing his desire to further develop bilateral cooperation across fields.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (right) meets with visiting Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Hanoi on November 20. (Photo: VNA)

Azerbaijan stands ready to create favourable conditions for Vietnam and Azerbaijan to expand cooperation in various fields, particularly economy, trade, investment, energy, oil and gas, and people-to-people exchanges, visiting Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev told Prime Minister Le Minh Hung in Hanoi on November 20.

During their meeting, Aliyev spoke highly of Vietnam's socio-economic achievements and highlighted the two nations' ties and cooperation, particularly the close and trusting relationship between their senior leaders.

He noted that nearly 35 years after establishing diplomatic relations, the two countries have significant opportunities to expand cooperation at both bilateral and multilateral levels.

Vietnam is one of Azerbaijan’s important partners in Southeast Asia, he said, expressing his desire to further develop bilateral cooperation across fields in line with their traditional friendship and established strategic partnership.

PM Le Minh Hung, for his part, stressed that Vietnam always attaches importance to and wishes to promote the traditional friendship and sound cooperation between the two countries. He affirmed that the two governments have actively implemented the agreements reached, particularly those made during General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam's high-level visit to Azerbaijan in May 2025.

The two leaders highlighted the significance of the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2027 and agreed to organise a range of activities to mark the occasion.

They also spoke highly of their close coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums and international organisations in recent times, particularly the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

The two sides identified energy and oil and gas as key strengths and promising areas for cooperation, agreeing that their governments create favourable conditions for oil and gas enterprises from both sides to actively implement specific projects in each country.

PM Le Minh Hung called on President Aliyev to support effective cooperation between the two sides over past decades and promote feasible new projects in oil and gas exploration, extraction and processing, as well as high-quality human resource training in the sector.

Regarding economic, trade and investment cooperation, the two leaders highlighted the need to improve operational efficiency and enhance the coordinating role of the Intergovernmental Committee for Economic, Trade, Scientific and Technical Cooperation to promote substantive, effective and comprehensive economic cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including industry, agriculture, science and technology, and education and training.

They also agreed to step up information sharing and trade promotion, strengthen business connectivity between the two countries, encourage and facilitate investment promotion by enterprises from both sides, and enhance cooperation in developing food safety, plant quarantine and animal quarantine control models to support bilateral economic and trade activities.

The two sides pledged to promote rail transport connectivity between Vietnam and Azerbaijan via Central Asia and the Trans-Caspian transport and logistics corridor, contributing to boosting trade exchanges, regional connectivity, and fully tapping cooperation potential, thereby bringing tangible benefits to both countries.

PM Le Minh Hung and President Aliyev also agreed to expand cooperation in tourism, people-to-people exchanges and local-level ties, while promoting cultural exchanges and facilitating air connectivity for citizens and businesses of both countries.

PM Le Minh Hung took the occasion to convey his regards to and invite his Azerbaijani counterpart Ali Asadov to visit Vietnam at a convenient time.

VNA