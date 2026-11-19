Vietnam is committed to protecting investors’ legitimate rights and interests and building a stable, transparent and predictable business environment, General Secretary and President To Lam said in his keynote address at the APEC CEO Summit 2026.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam addresses the APEC CEO Summit 2026 in Shenzhen on November 18. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has affirmed that Vietnam welcomes APEC businesses and international investors seeking to expand cooperation in strategic sectors, establish long-term strategic partnerships, share knowledge and technology, strengthen business capacity and create new value.

The top Vietnamese leader delivered a keynote address at the APEC CEO Summit 2026 on the afternoon of November 18 as part of the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in Shenzhen, China.

Vietnam is committed to protecting investors’ legitimate rights and interests and building a stable, transparent and predictable business environment. It will continue improving institutions, developing infrastructure and human resources, and working alongside businesses to address their difficulties, he stated, emphasising that the success of businesses is also Vietnam’s success.

He shared with the business community Vietnam’s 40-year Doi Moi (Renewal) journey, describing it as a historic decision that transformed the country’s development trajectory, creating a dynamic, deeply integrated economy and improving the quality of life for all its people.

From an economy facing numerous difficulties, with limited production capacity and weak international integration before its launch of Doi Moi, Vietnam has become one of the world’s 32 largest economies, with GDP exceeding US$500 billion. Vietnam is now an important manufacturing and export hub in electronics and processing and manufacturing industries, while rapidly expanding its modern services sector.

The major lessons from this journey are that renewal creates momentum for development, openness brings new opportunities, and integration enables economies to grow together. Vietnam’s Doi Moi process has found strong resonance with APEC’s vision and benefited from the forum’s support. From its position as a latecomer to international integration, Vietnam has become an active partner, working with other members to build cooperation frameworks and shape the region’s development future.

As it enters a new era, Vietnam has chosen a development model based on self-reliance, innovation, humanity, sustainability and integration, laying the foundation for national development towards 2045. This model is closely aligned with APEC’s priorities. These include unlocking new growth drivers based on science and technology, innovation and digital transformation; undertaking sweeping reforms to mobilize and use all development resources effectively; and linking development with people's happiness, upholding humanistic values and harnessing the soft power of culture.

At the same time, Vietnam remains steadfast in pursuing a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, self-strengthening, peace, friendship, cooperation and development; diversifying and multilateralising its external relations; proactively and actively pursuing comprehensive, extensive and effective international integration; and promoting dialogue, building trust and advancing cooperation.

General Secretary and President To Lam outlined three major shifts shaping the future of development and profoundly affecting businesses worldwide. First, the persistent, continuous and simultaneous occurrence of multiple crises is creating a state of constant instability and uncertainty, eroding economies’ resilience and undermining trust between countries. Second, the rapid expansion of AI is having far-reaching impacts on the entire economy and social life. Third, the limits of traditional growth models, coupled with rising social inequality, are weakening public confidence in public institutions and international organisations.

Against this backdrop, the leader called on APEC to promote three strategic directions, namely taking the lead in fostering an open trade and investment environment, generating fresh momentum for economic integration and connectivity; creating new growth drivers and unlocking new development spaces; and putting the prosperity of people and businesses at the centre of cooperation.

APEC should serve as an open, constructive channel for strategic dialogue and a bridge through which parties can resolve differences, ease tensions and seek practical solutions, he added.

General Secretary and President To Lam called on businesses to continue leading innovation and technology adoption and improving productivity; proactively expand investment, connect markets and build resilient, sustainable value chains; and share knowledge, technology and development opportunities, particularly with small and medium-sized enterprises. More importantly, the business community should engage more deeply in policymaking and implementation, proposing practical solutions to ensure that APEC truly becomes a space for cooperation, innovation and shared prosperity.

Concluding his address, General Secretary and President To Lam introduced APEC Year 2027 as a journey across many regions of Vietnam, involving localities, businesses and people from all walks of life, before culminating on the Pearl Island of Phu Quoc during the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week. He extended a warm invitation to delegates and the business community to visit Vietnam for APEC 2027, explore opportunities, build shared success and join hands in shaping a new era of development based on self-reliance, innovation, inclusiveness and prosperity.

The APEC CEO Summit is a major annual event on the APEC calendar, providing a platform for dialogue between leaders and the business community on strategic issues affecting regional and global economic development. It also helps strengthen links between policymaking and the practical needs of businesses.

This year’s summit brought together nearly 2,000 delegates, including senior leaders of APEC economies and representatives of leading businesses from around the world and the Asia-Pacific region. Among them were 115 companies ranked among the world’s 500 largest corporations by revenue.

Under the theme “People and Businesses Thriving Together, Shaping the Future”, the summit focused on issues of particular concern to the business community and with major implications for the Asia-Pacific economy’s future.

VNA