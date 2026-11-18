Vietnam and China have concluded their second joint counterterrorism training and exercise, “Cooperation 2026,” in Hanoi, marking the first time Vietnam has hosted the event and underscoring efforts to deepen security cooperation.

Deputy Minister of Public Security, Senior Lieutenant General Pham The Tung, speaks at the closing ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Public Security, Senior Lieutenant General Pham The Tung, chaired the closing ceremony of the second joint counterterrorism training and exercise, entitled “Cooperation 2026,” between the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and the Chinese People's Armed Police Force in Hanoi on November 17.

A high-level Chinese delegation led by Lieutenant General Liu Jianwei, Deputy Commander of the Chinese People's Armed Police Force, attended the ceremony.

Deputy Minister of Public Security, Senior Lieutenant General Pham The Tung (R) and Lieutenant General Liu Jianwei, Deputy Commander of the Chinese People's Armed Police Force (Photo: SGGP)

Addressing the closing ceremony, Deputy Minister Pham The Tung affirmed that the joint training and exercise had practical significance, reflecting the attention, determination, and efforts of the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and the Chinese People's Armed Police Force to deepen cooperation in counterterrorism. The activity also helped translate the shared understandings and cooperation orientations of the two Parties and the two States into concrete action.

He expressed confidence that the outcomes would usher in a new phase in relations between the two agencies, making counterterrorism cooperation an increasingly practical and effective part of the wider Vietnam-China security cooperation.

Equipment deployed in the counterterrorism exercise (Photo: SGGP)

Congratulating both sides on the successful completion of the joint training and exercise, Lieutenant General Liu Jianwei, Deputy Commander of the Chinese People's Armed Police Force, emphasized that officers and personnel from both sides had worked closely together, conducted rigorous training, and fulfilled all objectives set out in the plan.

According to Liu, the joint exercise was a practical cooperation activity between the Mobile Police Force under Vietnam's Ministry of Public Security and the Chinese People's Armed Police Force. It provided officers and personnel from both sides with opportunities to exchange expertise and experience, review joint command mechanisms, coordinate tactical operations, and handle emergencies, thereby enhancing their capacity for coordinated counterterrorism operations.

Before the closing ceremony, the exercise command presented a documentary summarizing the results of the joint training and exercise.

The technical and tactical training, as well as coordinated counterterrorism operations, covered a range of activities, including obstacle crossing, firearms training, martial arts, physical conditioning, building entry and clearance operations in high-rise buildings, underwater movement, unmanned aerial vehicle operation, explosive ordnance disposal, first aid, and battlefield casualty evacuation.

Special forces units from both sides conduct an integrated exercise. (Photo: SGGP)

In addition, special forces units from both sides conducted a series of integrated exercises simulating scenarios involving raids, pursuit operations, and the capture of terrorists, as well as hostage rescue operations in mountainous border areas, high-rise buildings, and road transport vehicles. The program also featured demonstrations of martial arts and marksmanship skills.

The second joint counterterrorism training and exercise, “Cooperation 2026,” was jointly organized by the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and the Chinese People's Armed Police Force from November 3 to 17. Vietnam hosted the event for the first time.

Scenarios involving raids, pursuit and capture of terrorists, and hostage rescue operations.

By Nguyen Huong, Minh Hai—Translated by Kim Khanh