Vietnam and Peru agreed to coordinate and support each other within multilateral frameworks, especially the United Nations, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam meets Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori in Shenzhen on November 18 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam always attaches importance to friendship and all-around cooperation with Peru, a close friend and a key Latin American partner, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam told Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori in Shenzhen on November 18 on the sidelines of the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in China.

The meeting took place during the top Vietnamese leader’s APEC trip and bilateral engagements in China.

Both leaders welcomed strides in the growth of bilateral friendship and cooperation since the establishment of diplomatic ties 32 years ago.

General Secretary and President To Lam pushed for more effective and substantive cooperation in trade, investment, technology, innovation and digital transformation, and urged Peru to offer all possible support to Vietnamese investors, including Viettel Group.

He asked Peru to back Vietnam’s hosting of APEC Year 2027 and invited Fujimori to visit Vietnam and attend the APEC 2027 Economic Leaders’ Week in Phu Quoc special zone, An Giang province.

Citing strong traditional ties, President Fujimori said Peru wants closer cooperation in the digital economy, agricultural trade, energy and mining.

With both economies open, she welcomed Vietnamese investment, particularly in the digital economy and trade, and invited the Vietnamese leader for a State visit soon.

The two leaders agreed to coordinate and support each other within multilateral frameworks, especially the United Nations, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), and boost ASEAN-Latin America cooperation.

The top Vietnamese leader accepted the invitation to visit Peru at a suitable time.

VNA