Vietnam will continue working with member countries to build a trusted, resilient and innovative Mekong-Japan partnership, contributing to deeper ASEAN-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (third from left), Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae (third from right) and other heads of delegations pose for a group photo at the 13th Mekong-Japan Summit in Manila, the Philippines, on November 17. (Photo: VNA)

The statement was made by Prime Minister Le Minh Hung at the 13th Mekong-Japan Summit in Manila, the Philippines on November 17.

The summit, held within the framework of the 49th ASEAN Summit and related summits, was co-chaired by PM Le Minh Hung and Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae, with the presence of the Prime Ministers of Cambodia, Laos and Thailand, and a representative of Myanmar.

The Vietnamese Government leader stressed that the resumption of the summit after a six-year hiatus demonstrated the two sides’ determination to elevate their partnership and contribute to building a strong and resilient ASEAN Community.

Against the backdrop of unpredictable changes, and in the spirit of innovating together and adapting with resilience, PM Le Minh Hung proposed three key orientations for future cooperation.

First, he called for Mekong-Japan cooperation to take a pioneering role in shaping an East Asian Economic Corridor. This requires stronger connectivity in infrastructure, logistics, production networks and supply chains, alongside efforts to enhance production capacity and promote innovation.

He proposed launching a Mekong-Japan Smart Supply Chain Initiative to strengthen regional supply chains through digital connectivity and the application of artificial intelligence (AI).

Second, PM Le Minh Hung highlighted the need to enhance cooperation in addressing non-traditional security challenges. He called for priority to be given to sustainable water resource management, disaster risk reduction, energy transition and cybercrime prevention.

He urged Japan to expand cooperation with the Mekong River Commission and support the application of AI and advanced technologies in disaster forecasting and response. He also voiced Vietnam’s support for Japan’s initiative to establish a dialogue channel on combating transnational crime.

Third, he proposed renewing coordination mechanisms and mobilising the participation of different stakeholders. Mekong countries and Japan should jointly identify long-term priorities, particularly through the development of a new Mekong-Japan Economic Cooperation Strategy, while boosting cooperation in research, the application of new technologies, digital transformation and innovation, and promoting closer links between businesses and localities.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung at the 13th Mekong-Japan Summit in Manila, the Philippines, on November 17. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese PM’s proposals were welcomed by participating countries. They adopted the Statement of the Co-Chairs of the 13th Mekong-Japan Summit, reaffirming their commitment to deepening the partnership through co-creation, stronger connectivity and innovation, and enhanced resilience, with a view to achieving sustainable, inclusive development and shared prosperity across the subregion.

At the summit, the countries underscored key priorities, including economic connectivity, enhanced production capacity and supply chain resilience, digital transformation, clean energy transition, sustainable water resource management, human resources development and the fight against transnational crime. The leaders also called for greater engagement by businesses and stronger synergies between Mekong-Japan and ASEAN-Japan cooperation.

At the end of the event, PM Le Minh Hung thanked Japan and Mekong countries for their close coordination, which enabled Vietnam to fulfil its role as co-chair of Mekong-Japan cooperation for 2025-2026.

He also formally handed over the Mekong-Japan co-chairmanship for 2027 to Cambodia, expressing confidence that the country will successfully assume the role and further promote practical and effective collaboration.

Established in 2008, Mekong-Japan cooperation brings together five Mekong countries and Japan.

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