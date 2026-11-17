General Secretary and President To Lam asked the two countries to continue elevating strategic trust and raise economic and trade cooperation to a new height marked by greater balance, sustainability, and integration.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam (L) holds talks with General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping in Shenzhen on November 17, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam held talks with General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping in Shenzhen on November 17, proposing the two sides continue elevating strategic trust.

The talks took place on the occasion of the Vietnamese leader’s attendance at the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Week and bilateral engagements in China.

General Secretary and President To Lam commended China’s thorough preparations for and wished it success in organising the APEC Economic Leaders' Week 2026. He highlighted Vietnam’s hope to build upon the outcomes of APEC Year 2026 and called on China to support Vietnam in successfully hosting APEC Year 2027.

General Secretary and President Xi Jinping warmly welcomed and appreciated his guest’s second visit to China in 2026, noting that it demonstrates the high regard that the Vietnamese Party and State, and General Secretary and President To Lam personally, give to China–Vietnam relations, as well as Vietnam’s support for the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting hosted by China.

He affirmed China’s backing for Vietnam’s successful hosting of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting 2027 and proposed that the two countries leverage their roles as hosts of APEC in 2026 and 2027 to contribute to regional peace, stability, and development.

The two leaders expressed pleasure at the development achievements of each Party and country.

General Secretary and President To Lam congratulated China on its development milestones and the success of the fifth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee.

In turn, General Secretary and President Xi Jinping congratulated Vietnam on the success of the fourth plenary session of the 14th CPV Central Committee, along with its recent significant achievements. He underlined his country’s support for Vietnam in successfully fulfilling the development goals.

He underscored the significance of the Vietnamese leader’s April 2026 state visit to China for advancing relations between the two Parties and countries in the new era.

Reaffirming the priority given to the development of Vietnam–China ties, both leaders spoke highly of the positive and comprehensive advancement of bilateral ties, highlighted by consolidated political trust and close high-level strategic exchanges.

Agencies and all-level authorities of both sides have seriously carried out high-level commitments and agreements while breakthroughs been achieved in trade, investment, and strategic infrastructure connectivity. People-to-people exchanges and tourism cooperation have also been actively promoted, they said.

The talks between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam (L) and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping in Shenzhen on November 17, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

To further consolidate the positive trajectory of bilateral ties, General Secretary and President To Lam asked the two countries to continue elevating strategic trust and raise economic and trade cooperation to a new height marked by greater balance, sustainability, and integration.

He urged high priority for strategic transport infrastructure connectivity, particularly the decisive implementation of cross-border railway projects linking Vietnam and China, to serve as a foundation for economic and industrial linkages.

The Vietnamese leader called for stronger cooperation in strategic energy infrastructure, especially power grid connectivity. He also suggested making substantive progress in human resources training and requested that China provide additional scholarships for Vietnamese students, particularly in basic sciences and strategic technologies.

General Secretary and President To Lam proposed the two sides strengthen multilateral coordination and continue exchanges and cooperation in defence, security and diplomacy, helping deepen bilateral ties, make cooperation more substantive and enhance political trust between the two countries.

Highly appreciating the cooperation proposals put forward by his Vietnamese counterpart, General Secretary and President Xi Jinping agreed that the two sides should maintain strategic exchanges at levels, step up exchanges of theories and experience in Party building and national governance, and make better use of existing mechanisms, including the Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation and the diplomatic, defence and public security strategic dialogue.

He called for efforts to deliver more tangible outcomes in practical cooperation, affirming China's support for connectivity between Vietnam and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, as well as southwestern China. The two sides should strengthen links between their development strategies and develop synchronised transport infrastructure, particularly railways, expressways and waterways, as well as power connectivity, while also encouraging investment and creating a favourable business environment for enterprises from both countries, he said.

The top Chinese leader welcomed increased imports of high-quality Vietnamese products to his country and expressed support for reputable Chinese businesses to participate in Vietnam's industrialisation and modernisation.

China is ready to support Vietnam in strengthening its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, particularly in manufacturing and agriculture, and expanding cooperation in green economy development and digital transformation, he affirmed.

He also called for greater people-to-people exchanges and effective implementation of the Red Journey programme, adding that China will encourage its young people to visit Vietnam's revolutionary historical sites. The two sides should work together to organise activities under the 2026–2027 China–Vietnam Tourism Cooperation Year, promote collaboration in tourism and education, raise public awareness of the traditional friendship between the two Parties and countries, and expand local-level cooperation.

General Secretary and President Xi Jinping further called for stronger coordination at multilateral forums, particularly the United Nations, ASEAN–China and Lancang–Mekong cooperation frameworks.

The two sides held frank and candid discussions on maritime issues and agreed to continue seriously implementing high-level common perceptions on better managing and resolving differences, thus contributing to peace and stability in the region in accordance with the United Nations Charter and international law.

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