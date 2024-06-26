WEF 2024: PM seeks cooperation in green development with RoK, railway with China

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted receptions for Co-Chairperson Kim Sang-hyup of Carbon Neutrality and Green Growth of Korea, and Lou Qiliang, Chairman and Director General of China Railway Signal Information Corporation (CRSC).

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted receptions on June 25 for Kim Sang-hyup, Co-Chairperson of the Presidential Commission on Carbon Neutrality and Green Growth of the Republic of Korea, and Lou Qiliang, Chairman and Director General of China Railway Signal Information Corporation (CRSC).

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and Kim Sang-hyup, Co-Chairperson of the Presidential Commission on Carbon Neutrality and Green Growth of the Republic of Korea at their meeting in Dalian on June 25 (Photo: VNA)

At the meeting with Kim Sanghyup, held in Dalian at the sideline of the WEF’s Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2024 in Dalian, China, PM Chinh asked the RoK to continue assisting Vietnam in development research and innovation, and in implementing strategic tasks to adapt to climate change and reduce emissions as part of the bilateral framework agreement on climate change cooperation.

He also suggested that the RoK work together with Vietnam to successfully organize the 4th Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit in 2025.

As Co-Chairperson of the Presidential Commission on Carbon Neutrality and Green Growth of the RoK, Kim affirmed that the commission with support Vietnam in the organization of the P4G summit.

He held that the RoK and Vietnam can further step up bilateral cooperation in green growth via specific initiatives and plans, while reiterating the RoK’s resolve to realise the goal of carbon neutrality and green growth.

Talking to Lou Qiliang, PM Chinh said Vietnam is working to enhance transport connectivity, including railway, to serve national industrialisation and modernisation.

Taking note of China’s strength in railway development, he said Vietnam wants to cooperate with China in this area. He specifically asked for assistance from China in designing, construction and technology transfer of railway lines from China’s Yunnan to Vietnam’s Hai Phong city, from Lang Son to Hanoi, and from China’s Dongxing to Hai Phong via Mong Cai, which he said are important to Vietnam.

The PM also said Vietnam wants to step up urban railway development.

Lou said his company can provide quality products for Vietnam at competitive costs, as well as help train human resources and cooperate in research and development.

PM Chinh noted the personnel shortage in the railway sector in Vietnam, and asked the Chinese group’s leadership to hold discussions with relevant Vietnamese ministries and agencies on specific cooperation contents, in order to accelerate cooperation projects, thus contributing to realizing agreement reached by leaders of the two countries.

VNA